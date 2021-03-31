Mobile’s Pat Adams to officiate in NCAA Final Four

This past Friday on the Drew Barrymore Show, which airs on The Gulf Coast CW weekdays at 5 p.m., Drew debuted a new segment called “The Small Business Challenge,” in which Drew selects two small businesses and brings them on the show to give their business pitch to her and successful American fashion designer Kendra Scott.

On this debut edition of The Small Business Challenge, Drew featured two female-owned and operated business for the opportunity to win a business package that included a one-on-one with Kendra Scott, a consultation with marketing expert Alison Brod, a feature on Drew Barrymore’s official web page and last but not least, a $10,000 cash prize! One business that was featured is a popcorn company called Kernels Nashville Popcorn owned and operated by three sisters from Nashville, Tennessee (Amber, Erica and Jennifer), who got the idea to start their business during Christmas break in 2007, after having nostalgic conversations about how much they loved popcorn when they were children. Kernels Nashville Popcorn focuses on treating their customers like family and formed a bond with Kendra Scott as they both adhere to the “Sister Rule”, where you always treat your customers like you would your sister.