Mobile’s Pat Adams to officiate in NCAA Final Four

(WKRG) — The NCAA has approved 11 game officials recommended to work Saturday’s two National Semifinal Games and Monday’s National Championship Game. 

In the group is Mobile’s Pat Adams. Pat is a veteran college basketball official, and this will be his fifth Final Four appearance. Pat called his first SEC game in 1996. 

A three-man crew will work each Final Four game, while two officials will serve as the standby officials for all three contests. The officiating assignments will be announced an hour before each game.

