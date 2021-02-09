Mobile’s Mayor says it’s not up to him to close businesses for Mardi Gras

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mardi Gras may look different but will roll on in Mobile on Tuesday. It’s unlike the city of New Orleans which is closing down all of its bars for the holiday. On Tuesday morning, Mobile’s Mayor told the City Council he cannot make the call to close businesses.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson said, “I would like to clarify some of the conversation about Mardi Gras.”

Mayor Sandy Stimpson explained why Mobile’s bars will stay open this Mardi Gras. Mayor Stimpson said, “Unlike New Orleans, The City of Mobile does not have a dedicated public health department as part of the city’s administration. Our city code does not give us the authority to shut down restaurants and bars based on the health order or pandemic. Now that authority does fall on the mobile county health department which is not part of the City’s administration.”

We took that comment to the Mobile County Health Department and got a statement from County Health Officer Doctor Bert Eichold. It said,

“The action taken in New Orleans, Louisiana, was taken by Mayor Cantrell. New Orleans did not want to attract persons from out of town or encourage locals to gather in celebration of Carnival. Their experience last year resulted in a super spreader event.



The Mobile County Health Department supports Governor Ivey’s “Safer at Home” order. Yes, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has given COVID-19 guidance for safer socializing, when gathering is required (e.g. masking, 6 foot spacing between persons from different households and limiting close contact (within 6 feet) with individuals not in your household to less than 15 minutes cumulative exposure time). If these guidelines are strictly followed by everyone, the risk of COVID-19 transmission is reduced. Outdoor gatherings are better than indoor.” J. Mark Bryant / Public Information Officer Mobile County Health Department

The city code shows how this all plays out. Mobile’s health department is run by the county, not the city, so the mayor cannot take action to close businesses. The mayor is pretty limited to what he can do. He cannot call a state of emergency unless it meets one of these guidelines, but by closing off streets, he says, the city is doing what it can.

Mayor Stimpson said, “We were trying to broaden the footprint of where they would be by closing off traffic to encourage compliance with the health order by expanding the outdoor dining areas, also increasing our police presence downtown and giving our police men you know masks and face shields.”