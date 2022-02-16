MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mardi Gras beads aren’t the only things up in the air this Carnival season, so is the future of the Mobile Civic Center.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson told WKRG News 5, “During the first 100-day plan, know that we will put it back on the table and say what the direction is.”

The election happened in August, and the Mayor was sworn in for his new term in November. As of Feb. 16, it’s been 107 days, and we’ve not heard any plans.

The Civic Center is a staple during Mardi gras, a place where you’ll see events throughout the year, and when the pandemic hit, an even more valuable part of Mobile’s community.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson said, “COVID causes I think me and many just to stop and say OK, where are we really with this?”

We’ve not had an update in quite some time, and there are a lot of factors on the table when it comes to the future of the Civic Center.

Mayor Stimpson said, “Thank goodness we had it for COVID and so if you’re trying to satisfy Mardi Gras in this, in this solution, the what I call the Civic Center solution, there’s some other things that maybe we need to consider satisfying also, and it’s like you know, should we have another pandemic has there got to be an element to satisfy that also?”

Mayor Sandy Stimpson said the two designs we saw before the pandemic are still possible. One of the concepts kept the arena, but the second did not. Speaking of those plans, he said, “If you go back to the Plan B, that was more of a renovation plan with some changes. The developer plan was really a new concept and so I think that both of them are really on the table right now.”

The mayor said, “Mardi Gras will be at the table, and I think that the city at that point in time you know we will tell them what the opportunity is. Well, we see the opportunity going forward.”

Mardi Gras and COVID-19 are not the only needs for the space, the facility is also a big entertainment venue for the city. Speaking of other possibilities, Mayor Stimpson said, “Ladd Stadium has become somewhat of a concert venue. We know it can be used for concerts, or the fairgrounds is being used for concerts. You know when the [Hancock] Whitney Stadium was built, it was talked about, it would be used for concerts, so we have some venues. They’re not inside venues like the Civic Center you know presently is.”

The mayor said he does realize a facility for events like concerts is important. He said, “I think that we recognize that we need a concert venue, but I don’t know what that looks like unless you would just renovate what you have.”

Whatever the solution, Mayor Stimpson says it is coming soon. He said, “Had we not had a pandemic, there probably wouldn’t be any new thoughts, you know to have caused us to, let’s say, marked time, but I don’t think it’s going to take as long to reach a solution, a decision on a solution, as it has certainly to get to this point.”

As for the artworks inside the Civic Center, there is some good news! Mayor Stimpson said the City is looking into saving the priceless pieces. He said, “When Brad Christensen headed up the city’s architectural engineering department, he had called in some experts to look at them to say, what does it take to preserve these? How can you maybe take them off the wall? And there are people that do that. It’s not inexpensive, but we’re very cognizant that those are two I’ll say treasures, and we hope going forward that we’ll figure out how to incorporate them into whatever we do.”