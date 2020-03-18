Mobile’s Jimmie Ward gets 28.5 million dollar contract to stay with 49’ers

(CBS-WKRG) — The NFL Network reports San Francisco is re-signing safety Jimmie Ward to a three-year, $28.5 million contract.
The Mobile native was drafted 30th overall by the Niners in 2014. The 28-year-old Ward has struggled with injuries for his entire six-year NFL career, only once playing all 16 games in a season.
But he had somewhat of a breakout 2019 campaign during San Francisco’s run to Super Bowl LIV, logging a career-high 65 tackles in 13 starts and playing a significant role in the 49ers’ secondary throughout the postseason. With a new annual salary of $9.5 million per season, he’ll be paid like one of the top 15 safeties in the league.
