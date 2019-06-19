Mobile’s Deshaun Davis prepares for first NFL training camp

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – “I call it dropping the rope. I’m here (in the NFL) and they’re trying to get there. That’s their goal. I don’t have to come down and grab them, I just have to drop the rope,” said former Vigor and Auburn star Deshaun Davis. “Each link on the rope is more knowledge, if you grab onto the rope I promise you I’ll give you everything I have.”

That was the message the linebacker shared with a group of middle school athletes during a surprise visit to Causey Middle School this week.

The newest Cincinnati Bengal is preparing for his first NFL training camp, but is still taking time to share his story with local athletes.

“This is my city. This is my hometown,” said Davis. “I’ve seen the street life and what I had to experience and go through, I don’t want other people to have to go through that.”

A 6th round pick of the Bengals, Davis said it hit him during OTA’s that he was really in the NFL.

“You walk in the locker room and see guys like Andy Dalton, AJ Green, Geno Atkins and Joe Mixon, guys that you’re used to just playing with on the video game. Now they’re calling you teammate and they know you personally,” said Davis.

The linebacker joked after his visit to Causey Middle School, he was off to go furniture shopping for his new place in Cincinnati.

The Bengals will begin training camp July 27.