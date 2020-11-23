Mobile’s Bellingrath Gardens named one of USA Today’s best holiday light displays

VIDEO: Clark-Shaw Magnet Jazz Band performs at Bellingrath's 'Magic Christmas in Lights'

Clark-Shaw Magnet Jazz Band performs at Bellingrath’s ‘Magic Christmas in Lights’

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) Bellingrath Gardens’ Magic Christmas in Lights was nominated for USA Today’s list of Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights.

The display, which features more than three million lights and 16 scenes over 65 acres, is in eighth place in the online voting, as of Monday morning.

Another Alabama display, Galaxy of Lights at the Huntsville Botanical Garden, is currently in first place followed by displays in Boothbay, Me., Richmond, Va., Kennett Square, Pa., and Norfolk, Va.

You can vote for your favorite display once per day on USA Today’s website. Voting ends Dec. 7.

