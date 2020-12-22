Mobile’s Battle House Hotel named ‘America’s Best Historic Hotel’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) Mobile’s Battle House Hotel is named America’s best historic hotel by the Historic Hotels of America, an online booking website.

Related Content Trellis Room at the Battle House closed for renovations

Battle House Hotel and Spa, which first opened in 1852, won the top prize in the category of hotels with 201-400 rooms. The hotel reopened after a major restoration project in 2007 after being closed for 30 years.

“This is a great honor for the City of Mobile and the State of Alabama,” Margo Gilbert, general manager, said in a press released sent to WKRG News 5. “Our hotel blends the best in historic architecture and exceptional service provided by the best hospitality experts you will find anywhere,” said Gilbert.

Other finalists for the award included: