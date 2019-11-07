Mobile woman critically injured in Idaho, family working to get her back home

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile woman was critically injured in a car accident in Idaho. Eleanor Richardson, 61, was the passenger in a vehicle that rolled over on Interstate 84, according to a release from Idaho State Police.

She was airlifted to a hospital where she remains in a medically-induced coma. Her daughter sent us a video of her mother in the hospital. She tells us Richardson broke her neck, ribs, leg, and eye sockets. She also punctured her lungs and kidneys. Her left arm had to be amputated.

Richardson has a long road to recovery ahead and will need long-term acute care. Right now she’s 2000 miles away from home. Her family is trying to bring her back to Alabama to recover at Mobile Infirmary, but transporting her with all of her injuries will be very expensive.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with transportation and medical expenses.