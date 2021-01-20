Mobile toddler to get third heart surgery after being born with several defects, family raising money

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile toddler is set to get his third heart surgery in February after being born with several heart defects and his family is raising money to help with the cost of medical expenses.

Connor Walker, 2, was born with seven heart and lung defects and has spent 130 days of his life thus far in the ICU, has had two open heart surgeries, over 15 outpatient procedures, and is getting ready to have his third heart surgery.

Connor’s mother, Larissa Walker, says the first couple years have been tough and they are raising money to help cover the cost of travel for treatment and pay his medical bills, especially with his upcoming surgery in February.

“I remember the cardiologist coming in right after the birth and trying to explain his defects to me and I just had a baby. I was not thinking straight, it was a blur. But over the next couple days we learned how serious his condition was,” says Larissa.

Larissa Walker says she and her husband, who is in the Air Force, are doing everything they can to help Connor live a comfortable life despite his defects.

“He’ll never have a fully functioning heart and we’ve had to come to terms with that a long time ago but this does give him a life hopefully without a transplant and the ability to do a lot of things healthy kids can do,” says Larissa.

Not only has his health been poor, but the COVID-19 pandemic has made finances even more challenging than they were when Connor was born.

Because of how complex his case is, Connor and his family has to travel to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston for much of his medical care, including this next surgery.

They say the money raised on their GoFundMe will help pay for part of their travel, lodging, and medical bills.

Click here to donate.

Larissa Walker wants to educate other parents to speak up when they feel something could be wrong with their child and to go with their gut when it comes to their children’s health.