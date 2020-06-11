Mobile teen group looking for change and transparency within MPD

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- A group of Mobile’s youth are stepping up for change.

They call themselves 251 for change and they met with Mobile Police Chief Lawerence Battiste and other members of the force this week. Their main focus for this meeting was to reflect on recenet events in our nation and how Mobile can stay ahead for progress.

Jordan Chow, a group member said their meeting went very well and said it was great to see Chief Battiste engaged with what her group had to say. They discussed policy, how they plan on working Mobile youth and more. Chow said all of their questions were met with progressive answers. Chow said We wanted to hear what they are doing ,want to hear their perspective. And to give them a chance to tell us what they are doing to work with us as Mobile’s youth to move forward. To keep Mobile safe. to keep Mobile peaceful, but also to make sure we are one city moving forward.”

Chow and 251 for Change as a whole hope they can expand their group to hold more meetings like this in the future to ensure the Mobile Community and Police maintain a healthy and transparent relationship. You can find out more about their group on their Instagram at 251 for Change.

LATEST STORIES: