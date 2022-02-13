MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —It has been an eventful weekend as both Mardi Gras and Super Bowl LVI celebrations took place across Mobile. Local restaurant owners say they are seeing a rise in profit amid the celebrations.

Baumhower’s Victory Grille and Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux restaurant managers say business has

skyrocketed lately, and they believe it’s because of Mardi Gras.

With the annual tradition, comes tourist who spends their dollars locally benefiting our community.



“We’ve been slammed busy. It’s been pretty crazy up in here,” said Terrance Green, the Director of Hospitality for Baumhower’s. “So I’m ready to let the good times roll. We were slow the first four weeks of January and by the second week of January we were non-stop.”



“We’ve been twice as busy as we have been,” said Julian Raley, Walk-On’s Executive Kitchen Manager. “Over the next couple of weeks, we’ll see a lot of people come through the city…and because we’re based out of New Orleans a big Mardi Gras hub like ourselves we’ll see a lot of people coming to visit.”

According to the Mobile Police Department, over 100,000 people attended Mardi Gras parades, alone.



This amount of traffic in Mobile has caused some restaurant managers to hire additional staff.

“We’re staffed up. I saw we hired 14-15 new employees,” said Green. “Along with the night routines of parades downtown and everybody comes to Baumhower’s so it’s been busy non-stop.”

As Carnival Season continues, these restaurants say they are excited to open their doors to locals, and visitors.

“That’s our biggest thing when we talk to our teams is making sure we talk to new people…make sure we give them a game day experience that we’re supposed to,” said Raley. “That way they come back whether they’re from here or not. So we’ll definitely see an influx in new people.”