Mobile recognizes Down Syndrome Awareness Month

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week at the Mobile City Council Meeting, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson recognized down syndrome awareness month. Several families from Mobile and Baldwin with kids or adults with down syndrome were at the meeting to be recognized.

According to a news release down syndrome awareness month is to “celebrate people with Down syndrome and make others aware of their abilities and accomplishments.” They were also kind enough to add the Petri family to that list. Today is one week from the annual Down Syndrome buddy walk. This year it’s back in person, moved to Battleship Park, and benefits the coastal Alabama Down Syndrome society.