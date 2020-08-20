Mobile Realtor speaks about man pointing gun at her while trying to show a house

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A mobile Realtor and client told WKRG News 5, a man pulled a gun on them when they went to see a house.

Both women spotted the man when they say he flipped them off at a stop sign. They said the man followed them, pulling up, blocking the driveway so they couldn’t escape.

The client who was going to tour the house wished to remain anonymous, but agreed to do an interview with WKRG News 5. She said, “We heard him cursing and saying the foul language and Black ************ coming towards her.”

Samantha Hunter and her client said the man would not let them leave. Hunter said, “He gestured for us to get out of the car and I told her do not get out [of] her car, and [after] that he got out his car, came into the driveway within two feet of my car.”

That is when Hunter said she saw the man’s gold gun. She said, “The only thing I could think about was trying to, trying to make it home.”

She thought about her six-year-old child. Hunter thinks her client’s quick thinking could have saved her life.

The client said, “When I saw he was at her car and he cocked his gun. I had my pistol already ready because when you see somebody that has turned around to come back to you, it automatically brought back thoughts of the Ahmaud Arbery story in Georgia.”

Hunter said, “I thank God that I had someone there that had some type of protection at that time.”

The pair called Mobile Police and filed a report. When they were leaving the neighborhood, they say they unknowingly drove past the man’s home.

Hunter said, “That’s when we heard the gunshot go off, so I don’t know if that was a warning shot. Only thing I could tell her at that moment [was] don’t stop.”

Based on what the women heard the man say, they think he was profiling them. Hunter said, “I do believe he came at us because we are women, but mostly because I was a colored woman.”

Mobile Police told WKRG News 5 officers wrote a report for reckless endangerment and menacing. Officers said the man could face charges.

