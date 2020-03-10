Mobile public transit taking extra steps ahead of coronavirus

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It is all hands on deck for those at The Wave Transit System as coronavirus gets closer to our area.

With COVID-19, public safety concerns are growing and that includes public transportation. The Wave is concerned, but they are confident because they are taking every step necessary for the health and safety of riders. They are using disinfectants and are wiping down surfaces any and all surfaces that might be touched by multiple people.

They are also speaking with their drivers…”We are letting the operators know that safety is first here and that we are making sure they are keeping themselves sanitized, clean, washing their hands, not touching their mouths or anything like that,” says The Wave’s manager of safety and training Joshua Harris.



The Wave hasn’t seen a drop in the number of riders just yet and they say that’s because of the role it plays in our community.

Overall, the Wave wants their riders to not let the coronavirus scare them away from public transit, they say they are making sure to do their part. “We just want everyone to know that we are concerned for their health when they come in our vehicles and we are trying to make sure to do our part.”

