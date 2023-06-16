MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile and Prichard Police Departments are looking for Terrance Dees after authorities from both agencies say he is responsible for multiple armed robberies in Mobile County.

According to Prichard Police, Dees went to the Dollar General on Lott Road Thursday night. He went inside and fired one shot into the ceiling. He demanded money from the cashier, and left with almost $700 in cash.

Prichard Police also allege that Dees is wanted to for two other armed robberies in the city. He was first discovered by Prichard PD back in April for attempting to rob the Family Dollar on North Wilson Avenue. He allegedly fired a shot in the ceiling and demanded money, but nothing was taken.

Weeks later, Prichard Police say Dees went back to the Family Dollar again, and he was able to leave with money.

Mobile Police are working with Prichard Police after they say he robbed a Waffle House on SpringHill Avenue Wednesday night–firing one shot in the store, and demanding money from the register.

On the other side of the bay, Daphne Police are also looking for an armed robbery suspect after someone robbed an Exxon gas station near Highway 98 Wednesday night. Prichard Police believe Dees is the main suspect in that robbery, but Daphne Police have not confirmed that yet, but believe it is “highly likely.”

In all five robberies, no one was injured.

Anyone with information on Dees’ whereabouts is asked to give Mobile or Prichard Police a call.

Courtesy: Mobile Police Department

