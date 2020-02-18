Mobile police want parade-goers to stay alert during Mardi Gras parades

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police are asking everyone to be aware of their surroundings at Mardi Gras parades after a woman was hit by a car during Order of Inca’s parade Friday night.

Especially since there will be a parade practically every single day until Fat Tuesday, except for Wednesday. After Friday night’s accident, police want people to stay alert.

“Just take a half a count, slow it down, be conscious of your surroundings,” said Sergeant LaDerrick Dubose, with Mobile Police.

As the good times continue to roll down the streets of downtown Mobile, police are asking you to keep your eyes out for anything that might ruin the fun.

“Take time out, look once, look twice before stepping in the roadway, be conscious of your surroundings. That being in a vehicle, out of a vehicle. If you’re with a group of people, the more eyes you have, the more set of eyes you have the better,” said DuBose.

On Friday night, as Inca was rolling, a 60-year-old woman was hit by a car and seriously hurt at Franklin and Civic Center Drive. The driver, a 70-year-old man, initially fled the scene but was stopped a short time later by police. It’s still under investigation.

“It was an incident where the one who was driving, backed up and struck another party. That party was injured, the person in the vehicle drove off not realizing he struck someone, we believe,” said DuBose.

That incident, still, has some people concerned.

“People just need to be careful and pay attention to everything officers are saying, all of the road signs and everything,” said Annabelle Bryan, a parade-goer.

“Look both ways, it’s Mardi Gras, people drinking, people having fun, so you gotta make sure you see you look at your surroundings, you watch your surroundings,” said Jaheem Jordan, who was downtown enjoying the parades this weekend.

Others aren’t worried.

“I know with the barricades and everything, they keep it as safe as they can,” said Lisa Demoss.

Police say if you notice anything that doesn’t look right, get a police officer’s attention, or you can call the non-emergency number at (251) 208-7211.

