Mobile police searching for woman who fired shot at Wells Fargo bank

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police are searching for a woman who they say fired one shot outside the Wells Fargo at Government Boulevard and Pleasant Valley Road.

Police are looking for Ukecia Lekendra White. They say she is wanted in connection to the robbery of an individual.

They say a man and woman met at the bank, so the man could pay the money he owed to her. The man withdrew money, and paid the woman, police say that is when the woman demanded the rest of the man’s money. He then ran and police say the woman fired one round at him. The woman left the scene.

If anybody knows White’s whereabouts please call (251)208-7211 and you can remain anonymous. White should be considered armed and dangerous.

