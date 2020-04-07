Mobile police searching for two carjacking suspects

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Investigators with the Mobile Police Department are looking for two men accused of stealing a car at gunpoint. The crime happened Sunday afternoon at the Citgo gas station on Riverside Drive. The victim says two men pulled a gun on her daughter and forced her out of the car. The men then drove off in the car. The car was found several hours later in Saraland. If you know the men in this car, call Mobile police at 251-208-7211. Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

The first suspect is around 6’0 tall and was wearing a white t-shirt with light colored pants. The second suspect is around 5’6 and was wearing a blue/green hoodie with white lettering and jogger style pants.

