MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Four suspects were spotted near Fairway drive and Halls Mill road with a vehicle that matched the description of a stolen car according to Mobile Police.

The suspects took off toward a wooded area and the canine unit was then dispatched.

The Mobile Police Department says three out of the four suspects were detained and are now in custody. Police are still searching for the fourth suspect

More details will be provided when further information received.

