Mobile police searching for murder suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police say they need help finding a man wanted for murder.
Mobile police are looking for 29-year-old Ravon Harris. Police say he is wanted for murder after a shooting on McLaughlin Drive left one man dead.
Police say the incident happened on Sunday, December 15, around 9:20 p.m. in the 2500 block of McLaughlin Drive. When police arrived they found 44-year-old Jermayne Doolittle, a well-known Mobile motorcycle enthusiast, laying on the ground. Police say the shooting occurred during an argument with a male subject. The victim was taken to the hospital. Doolittle died from his injuries on Wednesday night December 18, 2019.
