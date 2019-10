MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police need your help finding a missing person.

Police say 82-year-old Leonard Boltz was kast seen on October 2 around 4:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Holcombe Avenue. Police say he has undiagnosed dementia.

His 2014 Chevy Captiva was last seen around 10:15 p.m. driving on Three Notch Road at Hillcrest Road. His license plate is AL 5244AT9.

If you know where Boltz is, you’re asked to call (251) 208-7211.

