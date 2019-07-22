UPDATE: Assault suspect turns himself in

UPDATE: (7:15 a.m.) — Reginald Pryor turned himself in to Mobile Metro Jail.

UPDATE: (4:52 pm) — The shooting happened on Mack Street.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Investigators with the Mobile Police Department are searching for an assault suspect that they consider armed and dangerous.

Reginald Pryor is accused of shooting into an occupied car. A woman was hit at least one time and was taken to the hospital. She was treated for non-life threatening injuries. Pryor is wanted on second-degree assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle. If you know where Pryor is at, please call (251) 208-7211.

