Mobile police search for suspect following hit-and-run

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are searching for a suspect following an early morning hit-and-run in Mobile. It happened just before 5 am near the intersection of Government and Ann Streets. A man was hit as he walked near the street. The driver left the scene and right now, there is no description of the car.

