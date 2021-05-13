Mobile police say missing 14-year-old may be in danger

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing child alert for 14-year-old Liz Angelique Ramos.

The Mobile Police Department said she was last seen on March 5, 2021, in the area of Pascagoula Road in Theodore and may be in danger.

Ramos is a Hispanic female who is 4′ to 4’2″ and weighs 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Liz Ramos, please contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-1840 or call 911.