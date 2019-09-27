Mobile Police respond to early morning shooting at a gas station

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a shooting at a gas station on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. Officers were called there at 12:30 Friday morning.

Their investigation seemed to center around a car in the parking lot. Several bullet holes could be seen in the windows on the passenger side.

About 10 minutes later police responded to USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital.

We’ve reached out to police to learn more about the circumstance around the shooting, information on any victims, and if their response to USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital was related to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.