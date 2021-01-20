Mobile Police remain on alert following Inauguration

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police called in extra officers, prepared for anything on Inauguration Day. The plans began two weeks ago after rioters stormed the nation’s Capitol.

The Mobile Police Department had an entire wall of screens keeping an eye on the city through cameras around town. While this was happening, it was Inauguration Day in Washington, D.C.

Chief Lawrence Battiste said, “All of our preparations were around preparing for the worst, but hoping for the best. Seems like our prayers have been answered to this point in hoping for the best.”

Every officer with the department was in uniform on Wednesday. It was done as a precaution in case officers need to respond to an emergency quickly, and a measure that Chief Battiste tells WKRG News 5 will be taken through at least the end of this week. He said, “We have not had any specific problems directly related to the events of today, and so we are certainly grateful for that.”

Along with cameras throughout the city, officers also kept an eye on social media, monitoring any potential threats. Chief Battiste said, “Our game plan as a department is to continue to make sure that every man and woman that works for the City of Mobile that’s sworn in is prepared to respond day or night to any particular situation that may arise in our city.”