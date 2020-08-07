Mobile Police releases part 2 of its policies and procedures manual

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have released part 2 of its policies and procedures regarding the department’s jurisdiction and mutual aid agreements.

The document defines the city’s jurisdiction and when Mobile Police can operate outside of it. It also outlines when and how Mobile Police can provide and request mutual aid from other agencies.

Here is a direct link to the General Order 2.

It can be found on the department’s website, mobilepd.org, under General Order # 2, Agency Jurisdiction and Mutual Aid. Look for the section “Policies and Procedures” on the homepage.

