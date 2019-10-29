Mobile Police planning unclaimed property auction

MOBILE, Ala. – The Mobile Police Department will hold an Unclaimed Property Auction Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 8 a.m. in the back of police headquarters, 2460 Government Blvd.

Registration begins at 7 a.m. Attendees must present identification to register. Cash is the only form of payment accepted.

Items up for bid include lawn and garden equipment, tools, cell phones, backpacks and some electronics.

All items are sold in “as is” condition to the highest bidder and all sales are final.

For more information, call 251-208-1890.

