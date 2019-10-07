Mobile Police Officer seriously hurt in crash recovering at home

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile Police Officer seriously hurt in a crash nearly two weeks ago is recovering at home. According to a Facebook Page that’s been posting updates, Officer Daniel Marlin was released from the hospital late Friday afternoon.

Marlin was on duty when his patrol car collided with another vehicle head-on in a crash on Dauphin Island Parkway on September 24th. Miller had been recovering at University Hospital and was in the intensive care unit for nearly a week. Fiancee Brittany Gardner said they have a long road ahead of them. A Facebook post asks the community for continued prayers.

The family has set up a fundraising page and they are planning events to help with current and future medical expenses. The next event is a BBQ plate fundraiser this Saturday in Semmes.