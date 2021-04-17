UPDATE: Former Mobile police officer charged with sexual extortion

UPDATE: Mobile police have confirmed that former Mobile police officer Jamorris Cage has been charged with two counts of sexual extortion.

A former Mobile police officer turns himself in after being charged with a sex crime. On Friday, April 16, 2021, Jamorris Cage, 27, was arrested and charged with two counts of Sexual Extortion.

Police say Cage was a former officer at the time he was arrested.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile Police officer has been charged with two felonies.

27-year-old Jamorris Cage turned himself into Mobile County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. Mobile Police confirmed he is an officer with the department. He turned himself in on Friday and was released within an hour. The jail view shows the charges as two felonies, but it was not specific on which felonies he is charged with. MPD says more information will be released soon.

