Mobile Police need help identifying Family Dollar robbery suspects

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police need the public’s help to identify two robbery suspects.
On Wednesday, December 4, around 9:25 p.m., the suspects entered the Family Dollar located on 653 Stanton Road and robbed the business at gunpoint. The suspect wearing the grey hooded sweatshirt, faded jeans with holes in the front, and white and black athletic shoes came into the location approximately 45 minutes before the robbery. Although the suspect with the gun is covered up, police are hoping someone would be able to identify the suspect in the grey hooded sweatshirt. Anyone with information is asked to call 251-208-7211.
