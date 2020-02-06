Mobile Police: Man killed after hit and run accident

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police are looking for a suspect they say shot and killed a man after a car accident.

Mobile police say this all happened after the victim’s car was hit by the suspect.

Wreckage marks the yard where Patrick Edwards was killed.

“It was really shocking, especially at that house,” said a woman who lived across the street from the scene.

Police say Edwards and his wife were in an accident, and the other driver left the scene.

Police say that is when Edwards followed the suspect to Gulf Field Drive and got out to confront him. Police say the suspect then shot Edwards. Edwards tried to drive off but crashed into a fence.

Neighbors say they were surprised this happened in their front yards.

“Most things that happen over here is people that don’t live here in this community. They come here and do what they’re going to do,” said a neighbor.

Edwards’ wife was not hurt in the accident. Police are still looking for a suspect, anyone with information is asked to contact MPD.

Full news release:

MOBILE, Ala. – On Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at approximately 10:02 p.m., police responded to Gulf Field Drive East and Central Drive in reference to the report of one shot. The victim and his wife were involved in a traffic accident and the suspect left the scene. The victim followed the suspect to the area of Gulf Field Drive. The victim exited his vehicle to confront the suspect and the suspect shot the victim. The victim attempted to drive off and wrecked his vehicle in the 1300 block of Central Drive and died as a result of his gunshot wound. The victim’s wife was not injured. This is an ongoing investigation. Mobile Police

