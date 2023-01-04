MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Darrius Rowser, 19, was arrested in connection to the I-65 Walmart shooting that left two people injured.

Police also arrested him in connection to the shooting at Paparazzi nightclub that left four people injured in November.

In addition to the Walmart and Paparazzi shootings, Rowser is accused of the burglary on Dukes Avenue where he and two other suspects, entered a home with guns and stole items.

During the home invasion, the suspects assaulted one victim and fired shots at another person who was trying to flee from the robbery. No one was shot or injured.

Following all three crimes, Rowser is accused of the following:

Attempted murder

Five counts of assault

Two counts of reckless endangerment

Burglary

Shooting into an Unoccupied Vehicle

Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling

Police still are looking for Jimaurice Pierce, 19, the last suspect in the Walmart shooting.