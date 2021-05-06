Mobile Police look for driver who hit cyclist

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is looking for a driver who hit a cyclist and drove off. It happened around 7:00 in the morning on Tuesday, May 4th.

The cyclist told WKRG News 5 she had to be hospitalized for her injuries. She said she was taking a left onto Hallet off of Springhill when the driver ran through the stop sign hitting her.

Andrea Brooks has been riding for 15 years. She’s gone more than 30,000 miles, but this was the first time she’s been hit. She said, “I don’t remember landing. I remember flying through the air. I’m thankful I didn’t land in traffic’s way… I know people that have been killed on bicycles and that was my first thought.”

She said the driver, in a cherry red Dodge Charger, was taking a left onto Springhill when he hit her. Brooks said, “Once he made contact, he hit the gas and actually flung me across two lanes into the median.”

Andrea Brooks in the hospital following crash.

She posted a picture of her time in the hospital.

She said, “I have severe road rash. All the hide was taken off of my elbow. Right after the accident, my hip and my leg hurt very badly, but they did x-rays and everything came out clear, so no broken bones, I just have soft tissue damage and severe bruising and swelling.”

Brooks is part of a cycling group that aims to keep other cyclists on the road safe. Jennifer Smith is a member of the group. She told WKRG News 5 the ride on May 6th is her first in six months following an accident. Smith said, “I went over a railroad track while I was watching a distracted driver making sure they weren’t coming at me and as I was going over the railroad track, I wasn’t as focused on that and my front tire was caught and I flipped and I shattered my hand, my first metacarpal.”

A lack of attention is what Brooks thinks caused the crash she was involved in, in the first place. Brooks said, “I really feel that the driver was distracted.”

The news of her crash, and of the driver leaving, left Brooks’ friends frustrated. Brandon Wilson said, “I drive a truck. I have a class A CDL and I’m a truck driver, but I’m a cyclist too, and it’s like if I can come by you on a truck an you not even feel me come by you because I give you enough room and space. I mean people in cars should be able to do the same thing. It’s that simple, just pay attention that’s all.”

While it may take a little while to get back on her own two wheels, Brooks said she’s not giving up anytime soon.

She said, “Absolutely, yah, this won’t stop me.”

If you have any information about who the driver could be CLICK HERE so submit an anonymous tip, or CLICK HERE to contact Mobile Police. Officers say the driver could face a felony for leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.