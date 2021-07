MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police are investigating a homicide that happened on Sumner Drive Tuesday afternoon.

On July 20, at about 4:18 p.m., police responded to the 1700 block of Sumner Drive in reference to a person down. When officers arrived, they found a man deceased. Police say it appears the man had been shot.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation. If there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.