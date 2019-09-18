Mobile Police investigating 28th homicide of 2019

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —

UPDATE: The 28th homicide in Mobile so far this year was reported early Tuesday morning at an apartment complex off Azalea Road. Officers were called to the Serenity Apartments where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died at an area hospital.



The investigation into the homicide continues. Mobile Police tell us there are no suspects at this time.



Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Batiste is addressing the high number of homicides. He told News 5 what officers are doing, and also, what can’t be done.



He said, “There isn’t a whole lot you can do about homicide. You’ve heard me say over and over and over again, violent crime is an emotional act. I could place someone in someone’s back pocket, put an officer in someone’s back pocket and if someone had an intent to take someone else’s life, I really wouldn’t be able to prevent it because I have to wait for the overt act to occur.”

Chief Batiste calls it a “reactionary approach,” “because people act on emotions.”



“Our actions are typically always reactionary to the act of homicide or an assault itself in most cases,” he said.

He says he and his officers are doing everything they can to prevent crime.



“Our homicides are not random homicides. They’re homicides that are committed by known individuals who are, the victims are usually known to the person that perpetrates the crime against them. We’ve tried to clean up those areas and encourage people to stay away from areas that we believe may not be safe for them to necessarily be in. When people follow that approach, we don’t have random victims to occur like this. So the ideal is that the things that we can do, we’ve done, but I don’t think that you can really ever change, you can ever really stop a homicide if someone has it in their mind that it’s gonna happen,” Chief Batiste told News 5.

You can watch the interview with Chief Batiste in its entirety here:



Police say 41-year-old Darius Seltzer was shot at Serenity Apartments off of Azalea Road. Police responded to the complex for a shots fired call. When they got there, they found Seltzer had been shot. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died. Mobile Police could not comment about this case, but said most violent crimes are emotional acts.

News 5 sat down with Chief Battiste talking about all the recent homicides in Mobile.