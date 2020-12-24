Mobile Police investigate shooting at Chevron gas station on Dauphin Island Parkway

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — To say 2020 was challenging would be an understatement. Shortly after the year began, a pandemic. By summer, civil unrest across the country. By fall, multiple hurricanes. But, the year began with promise and a surprise.

"That's amazing," was the only words that would come when Saraland paramedic Jason Lewis was reunited with the baby girl he had delivered on the side of Interstate 65. It's those moments we recognize throughout the year with a simple gesture of gratitude.