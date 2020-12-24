Mobile Police investigate shooting at Chevron gas station on Dauphin Island Parkway

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile Police confirm a shooting at the Chevron gas station at 3110 Dauphin Island Parkway Wednesday evening. It happened around 7:10 pm. Police say a man was shot and his injures are potentially life-threatening.
