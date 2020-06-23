Mobile Police detain man at small gathering in front of former Admiral Semmes statue

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police detained one man at a small gathering in front of the former location of the Admiral Semmes statue in downtown.

The base of the statue was written on with sidewalk chart with a quote ” Black Trans Lives matter.” There is no word on an arrest or charges filed for this incident.

According to group organizers, the gathering was approved by the City of Mobile for 3:00 pm-7:00 pm on June 23.

WKRG is working to get more information.

