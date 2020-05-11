Mobile Police confirms 4th homicide in less than 48 hours

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A violent weekend as Mobile Police confirmed yet another homicide Sunday evening.

Mobile Police are investigating a scene at John’s Seafood at 1150 Springhill Avenue.

According to police, they received a call about a man injured in the parking lot. He was later taken to the hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

Police have not released any specific details about the death. Nor have they released any information on a suspect.

This is an active investigation. If you have any information to assist police in this investigation, please contact Mobile Police Department.

