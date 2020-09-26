Mobile Police confirm two people stabbed in the chest

MOBILE, Ala. (WRKG) – Mobile Police confirmed two people were stabbed in the chest at Baymont Inn on the West Interstate 65 Service road Friday night. Mobile Fire-Rescue said the injures are not serious. It happened around 7:35 pm. Mobile Police said there is one person in custody.

