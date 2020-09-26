Mobile Police confirm two people stabbed in the chest

MOBILE, Ala. (WRKG) – Mobile Police confirmed two people were stabbed in the chest at Baymont Inn on the West Interstate 65 Service road Friday night. Mobile Fire-Rescue said the injures are not serious. It happened around 7:35 pm. Mobile Police said there is one person in custody.
LATEST POSTS:
- Oklahoma mom warns of the dangers of open-air carbon monoxide poisoning after her son dies after a day on the lake
- Sen. Doug Jones says he won’t vote for any Supreme Court nominee before election day
- President Trump expected to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court
- 84-year-old man taking photos of boys outside Missouri grade school charged with child porn
- Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Can Saints create big plays?