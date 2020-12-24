Mobile Police confirm shooting on Hurtel Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile Police confirm a shooting on Hurtel Street Wednesday evening. It happened around 7:30 p.m. One person was shot and is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries..
