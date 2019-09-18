Mobile police combat violence with initiative aimed at victims’ services

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — So far this year, there have been 28 homicides in Mobile. The trauma of those crimes goes beyond just the families impacted. The whole community feels it.

According to Mobile police, Alabama is second in the nation for gun violence in America, behind only Alaska. That violence has a ripple effect throughout the entire city.

“The whole goal ultimately is to figure out ways to prevent crime,” said Curtis Graves, the Commander for the Office of Strategic Initiatives with MPD.

According to University Hospital, they see about 200 gunshot victims a year.

“We see crime trends all the time, we see them go up, we see them go down. They ebb and they flow, and if they go up and down that means that we haven’t figured out how to stop it,” said Graves.

Police say crime isn’t isolated to the neighborhoods where they happen.

“Like a pebble that’s dropped in a pond, there’s a ripple effect. That ripple effect represents our community. It’s not just the crime, it’s the economic impact also that effects the community as a result of crime happening in our community,” said Graves.

One of the initiatives Mobile police developed to combat those trends, Project THRIVE. “THRIVE stands for trauma, healing, resiliency in the wake of violent events,” said Graves.

The initiative has been around two years. They help connect victims of crime with services that can help them. Recently, helping victims after nine people were shot at Ladd-Peebles stadium last month.

“Our goal is to make sure that victims of any type of crime will receive those services that will help them move forward in their lives so we don’t find them later being re-victimized, or becoming a perpetrator of a crime,” said Graves.

Graves says so far in the two years this project has been in practice, they have noticed a desire for more collaboration, and a positive change.