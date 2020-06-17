Mobile Police Chief discusses 3 issues President Trump says law enforcement faces

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — President Trump signed an executive order to reform the nation’s police practices on Tuesday, June 16.

The order uses federal funding to encourage police departments to adopt better standards in law enforcement. Among the reforms, the order establishes a national database to track the excessive use of force by officers and any convictions or judgments against officers for improper use of force. It provides more funding to departments which have received or are seeking accreditation for training officers in use of force and de-escalation techniques, and it encourages police departments to add social workers or mental health professionals to respond to calls related to mental health including drug addiction and homelessness.

President Donald Trump said, “In many cases, local law enforcement is underfunded, understaffed, and undersupported.”

Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said, “I would say yes to all of those things.”

News 5 spoke with Mobile’s Police Chief about those three things mentioned by President Trump. The first issue discussed was under-funding.

Chief Battiste said, “We’re working from a deficit where there were so many lean years where there wasn’t adequate funding, pay raises for a department, so you’re trying to dig out of a hole that existed prior to where you are today.”

Chief Battiste said years without raises can also cost the department. He said, “If it’s a young officer and he’s got a family, you know, they need those extra dollars because they’ve got potentially small children at the home, so there’s no doubt in my mind that we’ll lose some officers to agencies that will increase their pay to be more than what we pay here at Mobile.”

He said the average length for a young officer’s career is about one to five years which leads into the next issue which is under-staffing. The chief said the actions of a few impact all law enforcement, and as a result less people apply.

He said, “They don’t want to deal with the idea of something happening while they’re doing their job and before their due process has been granted them, they’ve already been fired, or they’ve been persecuted in the media about the action that they took.”

One thing Chief Battiste said was not a problem is community support in Mobile. He said, “Every day, there is somebody bringing some cookies, brownies, they’re sending letters. They’re coming and saying can we pray for you and pray for the department. They’re inviting us to church. They’re asking to do so many things for us.”

