Mobile Police chase ends near Beltline

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police officers were outside the Walmart at the Beltline between Dauphin Street and Airport Boulevard.

When News 5 got to the Walmart, we asked an officer what was going on. He said there was a brief foot chase that had ended. The officer told News 5 that investigators were finishing up at the store and getting surveillance video from Walmart. The officer said the situation had ended.

At this point, News 5 has reached out to Mobile Police, but have not been able to confirm exactly where the chase began, or ended. Police have also not confirmed whether or not a person is in custody, and what charges that person could face.