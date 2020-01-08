Mobile Police arrest suspect in Bob Street shooting

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say officers arrested 43-year-old Garrick Nelson for shooting a 16-year-old boy on Sunday, Dec. 29, on Bob Street.

Officers told News five Nelson was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 8. He is charged with two counts of second-degree assault and menacing.

Photo of Garrick Nelson from Mobile Metro Jail

News 5 originally reported on the shooting the night it happened. Police said they got a call reporting one person had been shot just after 7 p.m. that Sunday night. When officers got to Bob Street, they found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.

Police say the boy and Nelson got into a verbal dispute over a cell phone, and that during the dispute, Nelson pulled a gun, shot the boy, pointed the gun at the boy’s mother, and then left.

Mobile Police say the boy was taken to the hospital where he received treatment for his non-life threatening injuries.

LATEST POSTS