Mobile Police arrest man involved in multiple robberies across the city

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police have arrested a man they robbed three gas stations at gunpoint across the city Saturday.

Police say Christopher Casey, 49, robbed the Valero gas station at Snow Road and Tanner Williams Road at gunpoint at 3:30 p.m. Twenty minutes later, Casey robbed Exxon Moffett Road and Wolf Ridge Road. Three hours after that, Casey went to the Raceway at Schillinger and Ziegler and demanded cash.

Patrol officers spotted his vehicle, and Casey took them on a 10-minute pursuit. The chase ended at Springhill Ave. and Florida Street. He was apprehended when his vehicle became disabled and caught fire during the pursuit. The chase never got above 25-30 mph. He was taken into custody without incident.