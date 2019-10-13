Mobile Police arrest man involved in multiple robberies across the city

Top Stories

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police have arrested a man they robbed three gas stations at gunpoint across the city Saturday.

Police say Christopher Casey, 49, robbed the Valero gas station at Snow Road and Tanner Williams Road at gunpoint at 3:30 p.m. Twenty minutes later, Casey robbed Exxon Moffett Road and Wolf Ridge Road. Three hours after that, Casey went to the Raceway at Schillinger and Ziegler and demanded cash.

Patrol officers spotted his vehicle, and Casey took them on a 10-minute pursuit. The chase ended at Springhill Ave. and Florida Street. He was apprehended when his vehicle became disabled and caught fire during the pursuit. The chase never got above 25-30 mph. He was taken into custody without incident.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG News APP for iOSDownload the WKRG News APP for Android

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOSDownload the WKRG Weather APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories