Mobile police arrest family on drug-trafficking charges

Press release from Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. – A family is facing drug-trafficking charges after the Mobile Police Department Narcotics and Vice Unit executed a search warrant at 6004 Timberly Road North today. Officers arrested Darrel Rankin, 48, Marlo Angela Portis, 52, and Darius Rankin, 22 , who were developed as suspects in the narcotics investigation.

Darrel Rankin

Marlo Angela Portis

Darius Rankin

The couple’s charges include trafficking marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The son was charged with possession of marijuana first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Officers seized 8 pounds of marijuana, 15 Cali Bud THC Cartridges, 14 Dime THC Cartridges, three Pure One THC Cartridges, 16 Vibe Monk Edibles and one Nerds Rope Bites Edible.

Six firearms and $1,047 in U.S. currency were also seized.

MPD SWAT and the K9 Unit assisted with the execution of the search warrant.

