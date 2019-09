MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have made an arrest in the BBVA bank robbery from last Friday.

Police have identified him as a 73-year-old Robert Carlisle. His arrest history goes back 31 years in Mobile County. He’s been arrested for theft, burglary, robbery, reckless endangerment and menacing.

The crime happened around 1:20 p.m. Friday, September 6th at the BBVA on Bel Air Boulevard.