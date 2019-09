MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have identified the PNC Bank robbery suspect from last Friday.

Police say Jon Michael Ratliff is responsible. He was captured in Houston, Texas. He will now faces robbery charges in Mobile. Police say he was on federal probation when he committed the robbery.

The crime happened September 6th around 12:30 p.m. at the PNC Bank on Cottage Hill Road.