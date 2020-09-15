Mobile, Pensacola airports cancel flights

(WKRG) — All airlines have canceled commercial flights at the Mobile Regional Airport for the remainder of Monday and Tuesday due to Hurricane Salley. Flights are expected to resume on Wednesday, but you should check directly with your airline for the most current flight information. The Mobile Regional Airport will remain open at this time.

The Pensacola International Airport closed Monday at 6 p.m. to make preparations for Hurricane Sally. The airport will remain closed until weather conditions improve and allow for safe operation, according to the airport. Passengers with scheduled flights are directed to contact their airline for rescheduling. The airport will be closed to normal traffic during this closure and passengers will not be allowed to stay in the terminal building.

